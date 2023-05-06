Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar, wanted by India, gunned down in Pakistan

Paramjit Singh Panjwar, the chief of the terrorist outfit Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) that stood for a now receding separatist movement in the Indian subcontinent, was reportedly gunned down in Johar town of Lahore, Pakistan, located right across Indian border city of Amritsar in Punjab state.

Paramjit Singh Panjwar, also known by his alias Malik Sardar Singh, was gunned down by two unidentified gunmen in Lahore's Johar Town on Saturday morning, Hindustan Times reported.



Paramjit Singh Panjwar was reportedly killed in Lahore's Johar Town, not far from Indian city of Amritsar in Punjab state | Google Maps

Paramjit Singh Panjwar branded himself as a radical Khalistani, the term used while describing the proponents of the aforementioned separatist movement which calls for a separate Sikh state carved out of Indian and Pakistani states of Punjab respectively.

Paramjit Singh Panjwar was a wanted terrorist who headed a terrorist outfit called Khalistan Commando Force (KCF). He took KCF’s charge after Indian security forces eliminated Labh Singh, the former KCF chief and Paramjit's cousin.

He was a key conspirator of the 2010 high-velocity twin bomb blasts in Patiala and Ambala cities. He has also been cited as the kingpin of the 2009 killing of Rulda Singh, head of Rashtriya Sikh Sangat, an offshoot of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological motherboard of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. In the recent past, Paramjit was reportedly involved in drug and weapon smuggling through unmanned drones into Indian state of Punjab.

A resident of Mohali city in the Indian state of Punjab, Paramjit left India in 1994 for Pakistan and raised funds for Babbar Khalsa, a banned organisation that calls for separatism in the Western countries with significant Indian diaspora population.

He was arrested in December 2015 by police in Portugal after an Interpol red corner notice was issued on the request of Indian government. He walked free after Portugal government turned down India's plea for extradition.

Paramjit Singh Panjwar is not the first among the terrorists wanted in India, to have been killed by gunmen in Pakistan.

In February, Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen terrorist group's launching commander Bashir Ahmad Peer alias Imtiyaz Alam was killed in Rawalpindi city of Pakistan, after an assailant shot at him from point-blank range outside a shop.



Peer, a resident of Babapora, Aloosa village in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, was a hardcore terrorist commander who shifted his base to Pakistan two decades ago and was considered to be a close confidant of Hizbul Chief Syed Salahuddin.

