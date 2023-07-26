Pakistani intel operatives target Indian students in cyberattack, seek information

Indian Army has issued a warning regarding the cybersecurity threat to school-going children, which is apparently coming from Pakistan. This comes after media reported that Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIOs) were seeking information from army school students.

These operatives are asking the students about their parents and also quiz them to join WhatsApp groups. As quoted by reports, the Army said that since yesterday, students across the nation have been receiving calls and WhatsApp messages from PIO.

Quoting sources, Indian media outlet Hindustan Times reported that: "Since Monday, students have been receiving calls and WhatsApp messages from Pakistani intelligence operatives from two numbers which are 8617321715, 962226216."

Callers reportedly pose as teachers and ask children for information such as - One Time Passwords (OTPs) in order to allow them to join WhatsApp groups.

They are calling and sending messages by first providing a reference to someone the youngsters know.

The official statement by the Indian Army read: "Pakistani intelligence operatives are resorting to a new kind of cyberattack, where they are focusing on school students."

The Army called it an "alarming trend" that needs to be addressed promptly as it highlights that such incidents have the potential to compromise national security.

Students living in border regions, where cross-border infiltration efforts are more, are the prime targets of these attacks. The hackers want to take advantage of the proximity of these regions to sensitive locations as a strategic advantage in order to gain access to critical information.

The authorities have also advised that cybersecurity knowledge and protective measures be promoted at both the individual and institutional levels.

A spokesperson for the Indian Army said, "We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with relevant authorities to counter these cyber threats effectively. It is essential for parents and schools to educate students about responsible online behavior and reporting any suspicious activities."

(With inputs from agencies)

