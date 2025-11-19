/Pakistan’s Defence Minister warns of possible 'all-out war' with India, says Islamabad on full alert

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned that the possibility of an all-out war with India can not be ruled out, adding that the country remains on "full alert" since tensions between the two countries remain heightened following Operation Sindoor and rising security challenges both on the eastern and western borders.

Speaking to a local channel, Asif said, “We are neither ignoring India nor trusting it under any circumstances. Based on my analysis, I cannot rule out an ALL-OUT WAR or any hostile strategy from India, including border incursions or attacks (presumably Afghan). We must stay fully alert."

These comments come days after Pakistan had accused Afghan nationals of carrying out two deadly suicide attacks inside Pakistan, including one outside a court complex in Islamabad, last week, killing 12 people and wounding 27 others. Asif described the attack as a "wake-up call" for the country, cautioning that Pakistan was now "in a state of war"

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Pakistani leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accused India of backing Afghanistan-based proxies, which Pakistan claimed were responsible for terror strikes inside the country.



Responding to Sharif's allegations, India described it as a predictable tactic by Pakistan to concoct a false narrative against India. "India unequivocally rejects the baseless allegations being made by an obviously delirious Pakistani leadership. It is a predictable tactic by Pakistan to concoct false narratives against India to deflect the attention of its own public from the ongoing military-inspired constitutional subversion and power-grab unfolding within the country," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a statement.

Asif's comments also follow India's Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi's remarks, who referred to Operation Sindoor as an “88-hour trailer”, stating that India will respond decisively if provoked again.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to a terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, targeted terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), concluding with a ceasefire on May 10.