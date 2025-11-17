/‘Operation Sindoor was just a trailer…’: Army chief warns Pakistan, says India ready for any situation

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday (Nov 17) issued a stark warning to Pakistan, saying that Operation Sindoor was just a trailer and India is prepared for any circumstances in future. He further said that “we will teach” Pakistan how to behave responsibly, adding that it is a matter of concern for India when a country encourages state-sponsored terrorism. He reiterated India’s stance that talks and terror can’t go together, urging its neighbour to adopt a peaceful process.

“Operation Sindoor was just a trailer, which ended in 88 hours. We are prepared for any circumstances in future. If Pakistan gives a chance, we will teach it how to behave responsibly with a neighbouring nation,” General Dwivedi said.

“When a country encourages state-sponsored terrorism, it becomes a matter of concern for India. India talks about progress. If someone creates obstacles in our course, then we will have to take some action against them,” he added.

The Army Chief also stated that India will treat terrorists and their sponsors the same and respond to those who encourage terrorists. He added that India is not scared of any blackmail attempts.