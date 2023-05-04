Pak FM Bilawal Bhutto arrives in Goa for SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto arrived in Goa on Thursday (May 4) to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meeting. Speaking to the media, Foreign Minister Bhutto said he was very happy to participate and hoped that the SCO meeting would be fruitful. Bhutto's visit to India comes amid continued strain in ties between India and Pakistan on several issues, including Islamabad's continued support of cross-border terrorism.

According to a report by the news agency PTI, people familiar with the meeting preparations said that there is no plan for a meeting between Bhutto and India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.

"During my visit, which is focused exclusively on the SCO, I look forward to constructive discussions with my counterparts from friendly countries," Bhutto added.

Bhutto is the first Pakistani foreign minister to visit India after a gap of nearly 12 years. The previous visit was in 2011 by then-foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar.

A few days back, Hina Rabbani Khar, who is currently serving as the minister of state for foreign affairs of Pakistan, told WION that Bhutto's participation (in SCO) summit was not an India visit, but an SCO visit.

"Within the same line, why the India visit? It is not an India visit, It must not be seen as an India visit. It’s an SCO visit. SCO happens to be an organisation - before [India and Pakistan] becoming full members, there was a precondition that bilateral disputes or issues should not come in the way of SCO work," Khar said.

"This is not a bilateral visit. It is a visit to SCO event which is in Goa where the foreign minister is going. If it was in Timbuktu, the foreign minister would be going, If it was in Washington DC, the foreign minister would be going. The foreign minister is going to an SCO event and that is the reality of it," she added.

