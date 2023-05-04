SCO foreign ministers meet LIVE| India, Russia hold bilateral talks on sidelines of meeting

Acknowledging that this is the first time that India has assumed the SCO presidency, after joining the Organization in 2017, as a full Member State, in a briefing on Thursday, MEA Secy Dammu Ravi said the period of India’s presidency will culminate in the SCO Heads of State Summit which is scheduled in July in Delhi.

"As you are aware, PM Modi has articulated India’s priorities for the SCO Chair with the theme of “Towards a SECURE SCO”. The acronym SECURE was given by PM at the 2018 Qingdao Summit of SCO and it will lay down the main focus areas under our ongoing chairmanship," he said.

"There is already an agreement reached at the last SCO Summit to create two new India-led mechanisms on Startups and Innovations and Traditional Medicine," the Secy added.