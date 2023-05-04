ugc_banner
SCO foreign ministers meet LIVE| India, Russia hold bilateral talks on sidelines of meeting

Goa, India Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: May 04, 2023, 03:53 PM IST

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds talks with India's EAM S Jaishankar. Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

The meeting comes days after India chaired the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi. The SCO membership includes Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan besides India.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meeting is taking place today. Foreign ministers of member countries arrived in Goa to attend the meeting. In latest news, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto landed in Goa, and the foreign ministers of Russia and India held bilateral talks. 

04 May 2023, 3:48 PM (IST)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds bilateral talks with India's EAM S Jaishankar.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday held bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting. 

04 May 2023, 3:45 PM (IST)
Pak FM Bilawal Bhutto arrives in Goa for meeting

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto landed in Goa on Thursday to attend the SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting. Speaking to media, Foreign Minister Bhutto said, "'' I am very happy - I am here leading my Pakistani delegation - We hope this SCO meeting will be fruitful.''

04 May 2023, 2:06 PM (IST)
MEA Secy Dammu Ravi briefs on SCO Summit under India's chair

Acknowledging that this is the first time that India has assumed the SCO presidency, after joining the Organization in 2017, as a full Member State, in a briefing on Thursday, MEA Secy Dammu Ravi said the period of India’s presidency will culminate in the SCO Heads of State Summit which is scheduled in July in Delhi.

"As you are aware, PM Modi has articulated India’s priorities for the SCO Chair with the theme of “Towards a SECURE SCO”. The acronym SECURE was given by PM at the 2018 Qingdao Summit of SCO and it will lay down the main focus areas under our ongoing chairmanship," he said.

"There is already an agreement reached at the last SCO Summit to create two new India-led mechanisms on Startups and Innovations and Traditional Medicine," the Secy added. 

04 May 2023, 12:30 PM (IST)
WATCH | Bilawal leaving from Karachi, Pakistan for SCO meet in Goa
×

 

04 May 2023, 12:28 PM (IST)
India emphasises on use of English at SCO: Sources

WION's sources say that a total of 15 decisions are expected from the SCO foreign ministers' meet on Friday. Sources also said that India has emphasised on the use of English at SCO. Sources indicated that during the SCO FMs meet, there will be discussions on exchanging opinions regarding regional and global issues, as well as other topics of common interest, such as the reform and modernization of the organization. 
 

04 May 2023, 11:34 AM (IST)
EAM Jaishankar holds meet with SCO General Zhang Ming in Goa
×

 

04 May 2023, 11:30 AM (IST)
Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto issues departure statement ahead of India visit

Ahead of arriving in India, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari issued a departure statement saying he looks forward to holding bilateral talks with his counterparts in SCO member nations. 

Watch his departure statement here: 

×

 

04 May 2023, 10:08 AM (IST)
Russian foreign ministry on Lavrov's arrival in Goa
×

 

04 May 2023, 10:05 AM (IST)
‘SECURE-SCO’: Theme of India's SCO Chairmanship

India’s SCO chairmanship 2023 is being held under the theme of ‘SECURE-SCO’. The platform is crucial to promote multilateral, political, security, economic and people-to-people interactions in the region. It is a significant forum for India to boost its ties with the countries in the region. 
 

04 May 2023, 9:49 (IST)
Watch | LIVE coverage of SCO bilateral meeting with WION
×

 

04 May 2023, 8:53 (IST)
Lavrov arrives in India, SCO bilateral talks on agenda

Russian FM Lavrov arrives in India. 

×

 