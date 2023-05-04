SCO foreign ministers meet LIVE| India, Russia hold bilateral talks on sidelines of meeting
Story highlights
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meeting is taking place today. Foreign ministers of member countries arrived in Goa to attend the meeting. In latest news, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto landed in Goa, and the foreign ministers of Russia and India held bilateral talks.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday held bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting.
Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto landed in Goa on Thursday to attend the SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting. Speaking to media, Foreign Minister Bhutto said, "'' I am very happy - I am here leading my Pakistani delegation - We hope this SCO meeting will be fruitful.''
Acknowledging that this is the first time that India has assumed the SCO presidency, after joining the Organization in 2017, as a full Member State, in a briefing on Thursday, MEA Secy Dammu Ravi said the period of India’s presidency will culminate in the SCO Heads of State Summit which is scheduled in July in Delhi.
"As you are aware, PM Modi has articulated India’s priorities for the SCO Chair with the theme of “Towards a SECURE SCO”. The acronym SECURE was given by PM at the 2018 Qingdao Summit of SCO and it will lay down the main focus areas under our ongoing chairmanship," he said.
"There is already an agreement reached at the last SCO Summit to create two new India-led mechanisms on Startups and Innovations and Traditional Medicine," the Secy added.
Visuals of Pakistan FM leaving from Karachi, Pakistan to Goa, India. pic.twitter.com/FZ2fl8fk1b— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 4, 2023
WION's sources say that a total of 15 decisions are expected from the SCO foreign ministers' meet on Friday. Sources also said that India has emphasised on the use of English at SCO. Sources indicated that during the SCO FMs meet, there will be discussions on exchanging opinions regarding regional and global issues, as well as other topics of common interest, such as the reform and modernization of the organization.
EAM Jaishankar holds meet with SCO General Zhang Ming in Goa. @WIONews pic.twitter.com/z54IU1xqG2— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 4, 2023
Ahead of arriving in India, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari issued a departure statement saying he looks forward to holding bilateral talks with his counterparts in SCO member nations.
Watch his departure statement here:
Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto issues a departure statement ahead of his India visit. pic.twitter.com/Gu4PXdjOE9— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 4, 2023
🇷🇺🇮🇳 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey #Lavrov arrives in #India on a working visit.— MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) May 4, 2023
📍 Panaji (Goa), May 4, 2023#RussiaIndia pic.twitter.com/w8STFQsvKC
India’s SCO chairmanship 2023 is being held under the theme of ‘SECURE-SCO’. The platform is crucial to promote multilateral, political, security, economic and people-to-people interactions in the region. It is a significant forum for India to boost its ties with the countries in the region.
#WorldDNA | Indian EAM @DrSJaishankar will be holding key bilateral talks with Russian and Chinese counterparts in Goa today. Sergei Lavrov's visit is the third high-level visit from Russia in the last three weeks.@SaroyaHem and @RohitWellington talk to @sidhant for details pic.twitter.com/B2mmOzdn7w— WION (@WIONews) May 4, 2023
Russian FM Lavrov arrives in India.
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov, Chief of protocol Anshuman Gaur @anshumangaur & Russian ambassador @RusEmbIndia @AmbRus_India in Goa. @WIONews https://t.co/hA8b27tXSq pic.twitter.com/ARBW1cdt7P— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 4, 2023