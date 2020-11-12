Pak FIA list has omitted 26/11 masterminds, highlights India; says Pak has all information on conspirators

A day after Pakistani's Federal Investigation Agency(FIA) issued its most-wanted terrorist list, India has highlighted that it "glaringly omits the mastermind and key conspirators" of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The list mentions 1210 high profile and most wanted terrorists of Pakistan but makes no mention of Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, or Dawood Ibrahim.

Also Read: Pakistan accepts presence of 11 Lashkar terrorists who facilitated 26/11 on its territory

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Anurag Shrivastava in response to a WION question said, " While the list includes a select few members of the Lashkar-e-Toiba, an UN-designated terror entity based in Pakistan, including the crew members of the boats used to execute the 26/11 attack, it glaringly omits the mastermind and key conspirators of the heinous terror attack."

WION on Wednesday first reported that 11 Pakistani Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists who were involved in the 26/11 attacks are on the list. These include Muhammad Amjad Khan of Multan who was involved in the purchase of the boat Al Fouz involved in the 2008 terror attack, the captain of the boat Shahid Gafoor and 9 other crew members.

The spokesperson highlighted that list "makes it clear that Pakistan possesses all the necessary information and evidence on the conspirators and facilitators of the Mumbai terror attack based in Pakistan."

The list says Muhammad Amjad Khan had purchased Yamaha Motorboat engine, life jackets, inflatable boats from ARZ water sport, Karachi, things that were used in Mumbai terror attacks and "recovered by Indian authorities".

India has been repeatedly calling the Pakistan government to "give up its obfuscation and dilatory tactics" in "discharging its international obligations" in the Mumbai terror attacks trial, the spokesperson said, pointing out that "several other countries have also called upon Pakistan to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of the dastardly terror attacks to justice."

US had recently called on Pakistan to act on the perpetrator of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. 166 people from 15 countries had died in the 2008 attacks on India's financial center.