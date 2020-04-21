Pakistan drops nearly 4,000 terrorists’ names from its watchlist including one 26/11 mastermind: Report

Government of Pakistan has removed names of around 4,000 terrorists from its watchlist, according to a US-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) start-up that automates watchlist compliance.

One of the removed names is that of the 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi.

The list in 2018 contained about 7,600 names. It has been reduced to under 3,800 in the past 18 months, according to Castellum.AI, a New York-based regulatory technology company.

According to reports, govt says that this is an effort to meet its obligations ahead of a new round of assessments by a global anti-money-laundering watchdog.

Pakistan has been under increased monitoring from the FATF since June 2018. If it fails to make progress on an action plan developed by the organization, FATF members could vote to further restrict the country’s access to the international financial system.