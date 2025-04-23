United States President Donald Trump expressed his "full support" to India in a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after at least 27 people, including two foreign nationals, lost their lives during a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon when gunmen opened fire on tourists gathered in a Baisaran meadow, Delhi's foreign ministry said.

"President Trump strongly condemned the terror attack and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

PM Modi thanked President Trump for his expression of support and reaffirmed India’s resolve to bring the perpetrators and those supporting the heinous and cowardly act to justice.

Earlier, Trump posted on the social media platform Truth Social, "Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured."

"Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!" Trump added.

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz called it “a terrible tragedy,” urging prayers for the victims. The US State Department demanded the perpetrators be held accountable. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a press briefing that Trump had been fully briefed.

Vice President JD Vance, who is currently in India for trade talks, also expressed condolences and called the attack an attack on "innocent lives and global peace".

PM Modi cuts his visit short

PM Modi cut his visit to Saudi Arabia short and returned to India. During the brief visit, PM Modi met with Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in Jeddah, according to images shared by the official Saudi Press Agency.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posts on X: "PM Narendra Modi and Crown Prince HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman held extensive talks & co-chaired the 2nd India–Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council (SPC) in Jeddah at the Royal Palace. HRH Crown Prince strongly condemned the #PahalgamTerroristAttack & expressed his deepest condolences on the innocent lives lost."