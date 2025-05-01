The National Investigation Agency (NIA) entrusted with the responsibility of investigating the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people, including a pony rider, revisited the Baisaran meadow for three-dimensional, or 3D, mapping of the site on Wednesday (April 30).

Advertisment

The technique will help the investigating team to reconstruct the scene and understand the duration, exact location, and routes taken by the terrorists in carrying out the attack.

According to reports, the NIA team is also accompanied by two teams of forensic experts.

Intelligence reports suggest 15 local Over Ground Workers (OGWs) are likely to have provided logistical support to the Pahalgam attackers.

Advertisment

3D mapping technology used in earlier investigations

The anti-terror agency had used 3D mapping technology during the 2019 Pulwama attack. Notably, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) too had used this technology in the RG Kar hospital rape case in Kolkata to create the crime scene and nab the culprits.

Watch: NIA team at terror attack site: Technical team does 3D mapping of the area

Advertisment

What is 3D mapping technology

The technology creates a three-dimensional representation of an object or area, allowing for visualisation and analysis of its shape, size, and location in a 3D space. Technologies like LiDAR, drones, and stereophotogrammetry are used to provide accurate, graphic-rich visualisation of the attack site in 3D models

Also Read: Pahalgam attack: Pakistan disowns its people? Refusal to open border for hours leaves many stranded at Wagah-Attari

About the Baisaran meadow where the attack happened

Known as ‘mini-Switzerland', Baisaran is located at a distance of 5 kilometres from the main centre of Pahalgam, which is a tourist hot spot.

The meadow is accessible only by foot or ponies and is also a popular trekking location. The rugged, steep, difficult to traverse terrain made it a likely target for terrorists. Also there were no vehicles available nearby and no structures to hide when the attack unfolded on APRIL 22.

It is dubbed as ‘Mini Switzerland’ due to its long, dark meadows, mostly found in Switzerland. The website of Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA) describes Baisaran as an eye-catching destination that provides a contrasting hue to snow-capped peaks of the surrounding mountains.

Why was Pahalgam chosen by terrorists as attack site?

Other than being a popular tourist destination, Pahalgam is also a very important site for Hindus as it's a base camp and main point of departure for the annual Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage.

Also they could have been trying to send a message to US Vice President JD Vance, who was on a visit to India. Also, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a state visit to Saudi Arabia at the time of the attack.