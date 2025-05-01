After at least 26 people died in the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi has now requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honour the victims of the attack by giving them "martyr status".

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (May 1) demanded martyr status for the 26 victims of the deadly Pahalgam attack.

In a social media post on X, the Congress leader requested PM Modi to "respect the sentiments of the families of those who lost their lives by giving honour to them."

"I stand with the families of those killed in the Pahalgam attack in their grief and in their demand for martyr status. The Prime Minister is requested to respect the sentiments of the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy by giving this honour to them," Rahul Gandhi wrote in a post on X.

पहलगाम हमले में मारे गए लोगों के परिवारों के दुख में, शहीद के दर्जे की उनकी मांग में, मैं साथ खड़ा हूं।



प्रधानमंत्री से आग्रह है कि वो इस त्रासदी में जान गंवाने वालों को यह सम्मान देकर उनके परिवारों की भावना का आदर करें। pic.twitter.com/auMEehEnOO — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 1, 2025

The Congress leaders also posted videos of him meeting with the family of one of the victims of the Pahalgam attack, Shubham Dwivedi.

In the video, the wife of the victim was heard telling Rahul Gandhi that she wants "martyr status" for her late husband.

"I don't want anything for myself, but for Shubham I want martyr status for him. Not just for Shubham, for all the 26 people," she said.

While, the father of Shubham told Rahul Gandhi, "You can give us that, you can talk to the government, can talk to the Prime Minister."

Earlier also, the Congress leaders asked for martyr status for the victims killed in the brutal attack, while slamming the "caste census", saying that this issue is more important than the cast census.

"Today maybe this is even more important than caste census, I went to Kanpur, and talked with the families of the victims of terrorism. Their son was killed in cold blood, without mercy," Gandhi said in a press conference.

"The Prime Minister has said that the people have been martyred, and we want you to give them the martyr status," he added.

The Father of Shubham Dwivedi also demanded that Shubham should be given the status of 'shaheed'.

Rahul Gandhi also wrote a letter to PM Modi for a special session in parliament.

