The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced no fireworks and a minute's silence during the IPL 2025 match on Wednesday (Apr 23) between Mumbai Indians (MI) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The decision comes after the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam area on Tuesday (22).

"The players of two teams will wear black armbands and observe a minute's silence in memory of all those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam," reported news agency PTI citing a source from BCCI.

"As a mark of respect there would be no cheerleaders on the sidelines of MI vs SRH game. No crackers will be burst," the source added.

Many athletes including India coach Gautam Gambhir has strongly condemned the attack and wrote on X: "Praying for the families of the deceased. Those responsible for this will pay. India will strike."

The attack, in which more than 25 people have lost their lives, was carried out in Baisaran valley area between 2-3 pm India time on Tuesday.

This is one of the deadliest terror attacks in Kashmir, which has often been the victim of cross-border terrorisms from Pakistan-based groups. Among the dead, mostly were tourists from various states of India including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Maharashtra.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has claimed the responsibility for the deadly attack.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, in wake of the attack, cut short his trip to Saudi Arabia and returned India a day early on Wednesday (Apr 23) morning. He has been briefed about the situation by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

In a separate encounter, meanwhile, the security forces have gunned down two terrorists a day after the attack and foiled their infiltration bid in Baramulla area.

As for the Pahalgam attack, the forces have released the sketches of three terrorists involved in carrying out the attack in broad daylight.