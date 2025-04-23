India cricketer Virat Kohli and many others have condemned the terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam. The attack, in which more than 25 people have lost their lives, was carried out on Tuesday (Apr 22) in Baisaran valley area at around 2-3 pm India time.

“Deeply saddened by the heinous attack in Pahalgam on innocent people. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Praying for peace and strength to families of all those who lost their lives and justice to be served for this cruel act,” wrote Kohli on his Instagram story.

This is one of the deadliest terror attacks in Kashmir, which has often been the victim of cross-border terrorisms from Pakistan-based groups. Among the dead, mostly were tourists from various states of India including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Maharashtra.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has claimed the responsibility for the deadly attack.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, in wake of the attack, cut short his trip to Saudi Arabia and returned India a day early on Wednesday (Apr 23) morning. He has been briefed about the situation by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

Apart from Kohli, many other cricketers also reacted to the news of this heinous attack. Here are some of those reactions:

Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic attacks on innocent people in Pahalgam.



The affected families must be going through an unimaginable ordeal – India and the world stand united with them at this dark hour, as we mourn the loss of lives and pray for justice. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 23, 2025

Deeply pained to hear of the reprehensible terrorist attack on innocent tourists in #Pahalgam .

My heart goes out to those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured 🙏🏼 — Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 22, 2025

Extremely pained by the deadly attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam.



Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest and justice is brought soon🙏🏼 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 23, 2025

Heartbreaking to hear about the tragic attack in Pahalgam. Innocent lives lost to senseless violence. Praying for strength and peace for the affected families. Let's stand together against hate. #Pahalgam — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) April 22, 2025

In a separate encounter, meanwhile, the security forces have gunned down two terrorists a day after the attack and foiled their infiltration bid in Baramulla area.

As for the Pahalgam attack, the forces have released the sketches of three terrorists involved in carrying out the attack in broad daylight.