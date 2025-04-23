Kashmir's Pahalgam witnessed a deadly attack on tourists on Tuesday (Apr 22) that claimed 27 lives. It was while enjoying the breezy weather and exploring lush green meadows that armed men held tourists at gunpoint and shot at close range.

The attack is said to have been orchestrated and planned by The Resistance Front, which is an offshoot ofthe terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). According to sources, Lashkar commander Adil Gouri, who went to Pakistan from India in 2018, was instrumental in planning this attack. It is learnt that he recently infiltrated back into the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He was one of the terrorists who killed the tourists in Baisaran meadow.



WATCH | Who Is LET-brainchild TRF, That Has Claimed Responsibility For Devastating Pahalgam Attacks?

Intelligence agencies have also identified Saifullah Kasuri, a top LeT commander as the masterminds of the massacre. He also leading other two POK-based operatives.



Security around the region has been beefed security forces continue search operation.





#WATCH | J&K | Search operation underway in Pahalgam following the #PahalgamTerroristAttack.



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time.) pic.twitter.com/XAIwIBv6et — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2025

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Saudi Arabia during the attack, condemned it. Taking to X, he wrote, "I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected."

He added, "Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger."