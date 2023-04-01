Over 680,000 Twitter accounts banned in India over nudity, sexual exploitation

A record 682,420 accounts in India, which were reportedly promoting non-consensual nudity and child sexual exploitation between January 26 and February 25, were banned by Twitter in a major overhaul.

Elon Musk's micro-blogging platform also removed 1,548 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform.

In its monthly report which complies with India's new IT rules, Twitter said that it had received only 73 complaints from Indian users in the same time frame through the company's grievance redressal mechanisms.

In addition, 27 grievances were processed by Twitter that were appealing account suspensions.

"We overturned 10 of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation. The remaining reported accounts remain suspended," the company said.

"We also received 24 requests related to general questions about Twitter accounts during this reporting period," it further added.

WhatsApp bans 45 lakh accounts in India

A record 45 lakh accounts were banned by Meta-owned WhatsApp in India in February in compliance with the country's new IT Rules 2021, informed the company on Saturday.

Between February 1 and February 28, "4,597,400 WhatsApp accounts were banned and 1,298,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users", said WhatsApp in its monthly compliance report.

"This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp's own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform," a company spokesperson said

"We will continue with transparency to our work and include information about our efforts in future reports," the spokesperson further stated.

(With inputs from agencies)

