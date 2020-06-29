Over 3 lakh COVID-19 patients cured, recovery rate at 58%: Health ministry

India's health ministry said today that the gap between recoveries and active cases of COVID-19 is 1,11,602.

"So far, as many as 3,21,722 patients have been cured. The recovery rate is 58.67 per cent," the health ministry stated.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the total number of samples tested till Sunday was 83,98,362 with 1,70,560 samples tested yesterday.

Meanwhile, Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy and his staff tested negative for coronavirus as the CM was advised seven days home quarantine after one of the staff members tested positive a few days ago.

All 52 staff members were tested for the virus with all their tests proving negative.

Border Security Force (BSF) said 21 soldiers tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours with 305 active COVID-19 cases.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that 195 COVID-19 cases were reported in Guwahati in the last 24 hours with the total number of cases in the state rising to 7492. There are 2,390 active cases and 11 deaths reported in the state so far with 327 new coronavirus cases detected in the last 24 hours.

In Chhattisgarh, 84 new coronavirus cases were reported with the total number of cases rising to 2,964 including 619 active cases. There have been 13 deaths due to the virus in the state.

(With ANI inputs)

