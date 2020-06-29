COVID-19: India reports 19,459 cases in 24 hours; death toll rises to 16,475

With Unlock 1.0 completing a month now, coronavirus cases are increasing at a rapid rate.

On Monday, India recorded a spike of 19,459 cases and 380 deaths in last 24 hours. Positive cases in India stand at 5,48,318 including 2,10,120 active cases, 3,21,723 cured/discharged/migrated and 16,475 deaths.

Maharashtra, the epicentre of the country, reported 5,493 new cases and 156 deaths in the last 24 hours. Out of 156 deaths, 60 occurred in the last 48 hours and 96 from the previous period. The total number of cases in the state reaches 1,64,626 including 70,607 active cases.

Total number of #COVID19 positive cases in Himachal Pradesh are 916 including 378 active cases, 518 recoveries and 7 deaths: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/GVo1N1rNI1 — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020 ×

National capital, Delhi, reported 2,889 new positive cases and 65 deaths today. Total number of cases stands at 83,077 including 27,847 active cases, 52,607 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 2,623 deaths.

Tamil Nadu recorded Tamil 3,940 new cases and 54 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases stand at 82,275 including 45,537 discharges, 35,656 active cases and 1,079 deaths. The southern state has been on a complete lockdown for the past feww weeks to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Jharkhand reports 22 new #COVID19 positive cases and 69 recoveries today. Total number of cases stands at 2342 including 606 active cases,1724 recoveries and 12 deaths: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/AzbKK53LMl — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020 ×

On Sunday night, Karnataka reported 1,267 positive cases including 783 cases from Bengaluru, taking the total number of cases to 13,190. Death toll now stands at 207 after 16 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Telangana's toll increased to 14,419, as the state recorded 983 new positive cases. Death toll increased to 247 after 4 deaths were reported. There are 9,000 active cases and 5,172 patients have been discharged till date.

The northern state of Haryana reported 402 new positive cases; taking the total number of cases to 13,829. Death toll now stands at 223 after five deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.