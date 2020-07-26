Our armed forces' valour inspires generations: PM Modi on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to the armed forces to mark the 21st anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war.

The Kargil war was declared over on July 26, 1999, after Indian soldiers pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country's Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks in Kargil.

The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory.

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations," Modi tweeted.

He added he would speak more about it in his Mann Ki Baat address.