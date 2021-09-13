Oscar Fernandes, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister, passes away in Mangalore

Oscar Fernandes, a former union minister and Rajya Sabha member, died on September 13 after being hospitalised for injuries sustained in an accident.

He was 80 years old.

Oscar has been receiving treatment in the Mangalore's Yenepoya Hospital's ICU since July.

He had a check-up for a strong headache while doing normal dialysis.

He was admitted to the hospital's ICU due to internal injuries.



Fernandes, born on March 27, 1941, to Rockey Fernandes and Leonis Fernandes, started his political career as Councillor of Udupi Municipal Council in 1972. He is survived by his wife Blossom Fernandes, son and a daughter.



During the UPA government, he was the Minister of Highways.

Fernandes is regarded to have a solid working relationship with Congress leaders at all levels.

He served as the AICC General Secretary and was a close confidant of former Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

He used to be a troubleshooter when it came to handling various situations.

A slew of prominent Congress figures, including former chief minister Siddaramaiah and State Congress chairman D K Shivakumar, as well as Lok Sabha opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge, had rushed to pay their respects to the Congress veteran.