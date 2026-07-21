Proceedings in the Lok Sabha were repeatedly disrupted and ultimately adjourned as Opposition members mounted intense protests, demanding immediate debates on a range of pressing national issues. The uproar effectively stalled the proceedings in the Lower House despite multiple appeals from the Chair to maintain decorum and allow the session to function. Protesting members voiced sharp concerns over allegations of paper leaks and administrative lapses surrounding the NEET-UG examination. Demanding accountability for affected students nationwide, Opposition leaders criticised recent police actions against student demonstrators and demanded a dedicated, immediate discussion on exam security and reform.
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Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said, “The point is this is no way to treat the young people of this country. The young people of this country do not have opportunities; all the doors are closed; one door is open for competitive exams, which is also destroyed. These students here are complaining not just about the education system but their future.”
“Students of India are saying they have no future in India. This is legitimate. Dharmendra Pradhan, the Home Minister and the Prime Minister, should resign. I am going to meet the injured students,” he added.
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Earlier, Opposition MPs raised allegations of financial irregularities and donation theft concerning the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya, demanding transparent parliamentary scrutiny of the matter. Protesters accused the treasury benches of bypassing major public concerns in the legislative agenda. Opposition leaders alleged that the government was unwilling to allocate time for critical debates under parliamentary rules.