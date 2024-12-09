New Delhi, India

In a fresh effort to corner the BJP-led government over the Adani controversy, opposition MPs staged a dramatic protest in the Parliament on Monday. Led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, they took a creative approach, performing a mock 'interview' to highlight their accusations of a close relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani.

Advertisment

During the protest, two opposition MPs wore masks of Prime Minister Modi and Adani, while Rahul Gandhi played the role of an interviewer. Gandhi asked pointed questions about the duo's alleged relationship. The MPs responded with humour, saying, "We do everything together. We have had a relationship for years."

Also read | BJP's Kiren Rijiju calls Sonia Gandhi-George Soros link 'serious concern', Congress pushes back

Advertisment

The mock interview escalated when Gandhi asked why Parliament was not functioning properly due to disruptions, with the MPs impersonating Adani and Modi suggesting that key government figures, including Home Minister Amit Shah, were missing from the session.

Parliamentary chaos continues

The protest is part of a wider push from the opposition to secure a parliamentary debate on the bribery charges levelled against the Adani Group in the US. Since the start of the Winter Session on November 20, Parliament has seen frequent washouts, with opposition parties accusing the government of blocking a discussion on the issue.

Advertisment

In a Facebook post earlier, Rahul Gandhi called on Prime Minister Modi to engage with the ongoing debate in Parliament. He urged, "Modi ji, come to Parliament, don’t fear an inquiry into Adani." Gandhi’s statement reflects the ongoing frustration within the opposition.

Also read | Farmers' protest plea in SC seeks direction to clear blockage of highways in Punjab

However, the Adani Group has labelled the accusations as "baseless".

The clash between the opposition and the government is set to continue as both sides prepare for further confrontations in the coming weeks.

(With inputs from agencies)