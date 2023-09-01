Opposition INDIA alliance may form common social media team to take on BJP: Report

The opposition INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) alliance not only intends to fight the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) electorally, but wants to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party in the information warfare department as well.

According to the New Delhi-based Hindu newspaper, the opposition parties are mulling to form a common social media team in a bid to reach a wider audience, encompassing the current social media outreach of all the INDIA constituents.

The paper, quoting sources, reported that this social media outreach will not only be limited to microblogging sites like X or Facebook, but will also to tap into the vast network of WhatsApp groups that each party maintains.

“It is time we have micro-messaging. The voter sitting in the remotest corner of the country should be aware of what our policies are and what we stand for,” the source was quoted as saying.

Oppn members gather in Mumbai

As INDIA alliance parties, 28 in total, are set to meet in India’s financial capital Mumbai for its third meeting on Friday (Sept 1), there have been murmurs that they would be focussing on creating a joint apparatus that will include a coordination committee, a secretariat for election management, a common research wing, 10 INDIA spokespersons drawn from different parties, a common media team, and a committee to frame a national agenda, the report stated.

The parties may also finalise their common campaign issues and a joint action schedule for public rallies and other outreach programmes.

The development comes as the ruling dispensation of Narendra Modi has called for a special Parliament session from September 18 to 22.

Special parliament session

While it is unclear why this special meeting has been called in, media reports say that the central government would most likely bring several “game-changer” bills ahead of the general elections in May next year.

Among the possible legislations that will be tabled include ‘One Nation, One Election' proposal, reservation for women in parliament Uniform Civil Code— a comprehensive set of common laws for all religions governing personal matters like marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance, custody, alimony and others. It aims at ensuring equality among all religions.

One Nation, One Election' proposal refers to holding the Lok Sabha (Lower House) and state assembly polls simultaneously across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party leaders have repeatedly spoken on the issue, stating that holding elections every few months costs the exchequer more money while detracting political leaders from performing welfare duties for the public.

(With inputs from agencies)