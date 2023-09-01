India: Centre sets up committee to explore 'One Nation, One Election' proposal. Know details

A day after announcing a special session of the parliament, the centre on Friday (September 1) said it had set up a committee to study the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal. The panel will be headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind and will submit its report later.

'One Nation, One Election' proposal refers to holding the Lok Sabha (Lower House) and state assembly polls simultaneously across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party leaders have repeatedly spoken on the issue, stating that holding elections every few months costs the exchequer more money while detracting political leaders from performing welfare duties for the public.

Notably, the BJP had promised to evolve a strategy to hold simultaneous hold elections in its 2014 poll manifesto.

"The BJP is committed to initiate electoral reforms to eliminate criminals. The BJP will seek, through consultation with other parties, to evolve a method of holding Assembly and Lok Sabha elections simultaneously," read page 14 of the manifesto.

"Apart from reducing election expenses for both political parties and Government, this will ensure certain stability for State Governments. We will also look at revising expenditure limits realistically," it added.

Opposition slams the move

The opposition parties were quick to react to the government's proposal. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed the move alleging it was a conspiracy by the BJP to hold early Lok Sabha polls.

"The country is already one. Is anyone questioning that? We demand fair elections, not 'one nation one election'. This funda of 'one nation one election' is being brought to divert the attention from our demand for fair elections...They [Centre] have brought this to postpone our demand for a fair election," said Raut.

Special session of parliament

Notably, India's Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Thursday (August 31) announced that the government was calling a special session of the parliament.

"Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to have fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament," Joshi posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Monsoon session held between July 20 and August 12 was the last session of the Indian parliament. Sources said the government is attempting to go ahead with the "One Nation, One Election" proposal during the session. However, to do so, the government will require a constitutional amendment.

(With inputs from agencies)