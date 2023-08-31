Moving beyond symbolism?: Opposition alliance INDIA to hold two-day meeting in Mumbai

As many as 63 leaders from 28 parties of the newly-minted opposition coalition of India Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will be assembling in the western Indian city of Mumbai on Thursday(August 31) for a two-day meeting to hammer out the differences and develop a coherent strategy.

The meeting comes a little more than a month after the alliance parties met in Bengaluru to show a singular, strong front. Thursday's meeting, however, is the group's first effort at moving beyond symbolism and resolving the divisive issues, currently plaguing the alliance.

According to reports, the alliance is likely to unveil a common logo as well as chalk a mega public outreach programme. The grouping and its leaders might also brainstorm ideas about a social media strategy, fix dates and venues for the next meeting and arrive at a common ground on contentious issues such as the use of EVMs (Electronic Voting Machine).

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad hinted that the decision to name a convener for the bloc was likely to be made on the second day of the meeting, despite a section of the bloc feeling there is no need for a convener right now.

The fault lines may have started to emerge even before the meeting. A Congress social media post on the meeting featured Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi at the centre while other leaders were omitted.

INDIA needs to get its act right

With less than a year to go for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the battle lines have been drawn between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and INDIA. If the opposition manages to stick the landing by addressing the thorny issues, then only it might stand a chance to dethrone the BJP government, argue experts.

The alliance, borne out of political conveniences as well as desperation is possibly the last-ditch attempt by the opposition to cobble together a grouping that can halt the charging juggernaut of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the last two general elections, the NDA, led by PM Modi has decimated the opposition, rendering the Indian parliament devoid of a challenger that can put the government in dock or disrupt proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies)