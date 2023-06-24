We have decided to fight elections together', says Nitish Kumar after opposition meet
Ahead of India's general elections in 2024 nearly 20 opposition parties held a meeting in India's eastern state of Bihar to chalk out a strategy to defeat the ruling party BJP after holding discussions for close to four hours at least 17 parties gathered in Patna expressed their views father Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said the leaders will meet in the next few days to give final shape to their plan of fighting the 2024 election together.