Opposition calls for state-wide shutdown in India’s Assam against CAA

India’s northeastern state of Assam was rocked by protests Monday evening (Mar 11) as the federal government officially implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA). The act paves the way for granting citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The protests were led by an opposition bloc of 16 political parties, called United Opposition Forum, Assam (UOFA), which is led by the Congress party. The UOFA also called for a state-wide shutdown on Tuesday (Mar 12). All Assam Students' Union (AASU) declared it will challenge the legislation ‘in and outside court.’ It said its members will also travel to New Delhi to urge the central government to withdraw the CAA.

AASU protestors on Monday burnt copies of the Act and staged protest rallies in different parts of the state, including Guwahati, Kamrup, Barpeta, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Golaghat and Tezpur.

Arguments against CAA

AASU and other political groups opposing the CAA say it will dilute the indigenous Assamese population by granting citizenship to a significant number of Hindu Bengali migrants who came from neighbouring Bangladesh during the 1971 war.

They also fear that the law would challenge their culture and undermine their languages and communities.

AASU also led the intense protests against 'foreigners' between 1979 and 1985. The organisation says CAA would undermine the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which promised to identify migrants as "foreigners" against the cut-off date of March 24, 1971.

Assam witnessed massive protests in 2019 when the legislation was passed by the Indian parliament.

‘Black day’

Chief of the Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP), a regional party that emerged from the anti-CAA agitation in 2019, termed Mar 11 as a black day. Lurinjyoti Gogoi also condemned the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for ‘dividing people’ ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, the BJP says the protests are held by a faction of individuals and people of the country largely supported the government’s move.

Warning by Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who hails from BJP, warned that any political party or group holding protests against CAA would be dealt with legal action. Sarma cited a Gauhati High Court order dated March 19, 2023, which said that "bandhs are illegal and unconstitutional".

Police have also issued a notice to UOFA against holding protests.