/Operation Sindoor 'still continues': Chief of Defence Staff says Indian military must remain at 'very high' level

The Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said on Friday (July 25) that the Operation Sindoor against terrorism "still continues" and the country's military preparedness must remain at a "very high" level throughout the year. While addressing a defence seminar hosted at Subroto Park in New Delhi, Chauhan said that the military in future will also need "information warriors, technology warriors and scholar warriors."

"In a merging landscape of warfare, a future soldier will need to be a mix of all three: info, tech and scholar warriors," the CDS said, news agency PTI reported.

The seminar, which was on 'Aerospace Power: Preserving India's Sovereignty and Furthering National Interests', was held under the aegis of the 'No.4 Warfare and Aerospace Strategy Programme' in the national capital.

Chauhan was saying that there are no runners-up in a war when he mentioned the Operation Sindoor. "An example is Operation Sindoor, which still continues. Our preparedness level has to be very high, 24x7, 365 days (a year)," the CDS said.

On May 7, 2025, India launched a military action against nine terror sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam attack on April 22. In the attack in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Pakistan's constant support for terrorism

The CDS's statement holds significance as Pakistan's Army chief, Asim Munir, in his first speech after Operation Sindoor, continued talking about Pakistan's stance on its unwavering support for terrorism. In his speech, the Army chief accused India of adopting a "hubristic mindset" and escalating regional tensions. He vowed a decisive response as well to any future "aggression" by India in his latest accusation against the country.