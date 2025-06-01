Operation Sindoor outreach | 'When we get back to India': Shashi Tharoor brushes off party colleague’s criticism

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is currently leading an all-party delegation abroad as part of India's diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, has addressed internal party criticisms regarding his recent remarks.

The Tharoor-led delegation reached Brazil. On being asked about his party colleagues' dig and swipes, Tharoor said, “I think this is a time for us to focus on our mission. Undoubtedly, in a thriving democracy, there are bound to be comments and criticisms, but I think at this point we can't afford to dwell on them.”

"When we get back to India, no doubt we'll have our chance to speak to our colleagues, critics, media there. But right now we're focused on the countries we're coming to and getting the message out to the people here," he added.

Just a few days back, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised the government and said, "Our MPs are roaming and terrorists (involved in the Pahalgam terror attack) are also roaming."

Last week, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, was in Panama, where he delivered a scathing rebuke of Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism.

Speaking to the Indian community in Panama, Tharoor said, "Unfortunately, our desire to just be left alone is not reciprocated by our friends on the other side of the border. They have chosen repeatedly to attack us because they believe that they want territory which they do not control, which we control. It is part of the sovereign borders of the United Indian, and we are not going to give it to them even if we have to pay the price that we have repeatedly been paid. "



Addressing the Panama assembly President Dana Castaneda and some select parliamentarians, Tharoor stressed that India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 only after it waited to see if the Pakistani government would take any action against the perpetrators of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.



"When nothing was clearly being done, two weeks later, on the 7th of May, we attacked the known headquarters of terrorist bases inside Pakistan. We had no interest in starting a war, but we felt that a terrorist act must not go unpunished," he said.

Tharoor underlined that India has suffered attack after attack for almost 40 years and that it is not acceptable to continue to bear the pain.