Weeks after India launched Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army released a report on the operation, revealing some key details of how India attacked Pakistan's terror infrastructures, and who were behind the mission.

One of the biggest revelations is that India segregated the targets before hitting the sites. Out of nine terror infrastructure sites, the Indian Army targeted seven sites, while the remaining two were hit by the Air Force.

The Indian Army regions in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, include Sawai Nala, Syedna Bilal, Kotli Abbas, Kotli Gulpur and Bhimber. While in Pakistan, it targeted Sarjal and Mehmoona Joya.

Now comes the other two sites. The Indian Air Force carried out operations in Muridke, the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Bahawalpur, Jaish-e-Mohammed's headquarters, as these were the key terror sites.

The Indian Air Force successfully hit these terror sites, destroying the terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK.

Notably, The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) claimed responsibility for the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir that killed at least 26 tourists on April 22.

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif did confirm that the country had been associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba in the 'past'. He said, "Lashkar-e-Taiba doesn't exist in Pakistan anymore; it is extinct."

The Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)—two Pakistan-based terror outfits that have been behind some of the deadliest attacks on Indian soil for the past three decades.

Bahawalpur was significant for India, as the targeted Subhan Allah campus functioned as the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Spread across 18 acres, the campus housed a mosque and served as the ideological and operational hub for terror recruitment, indoctrination, and fundraising.

The Indian Army also shared a map in the report, showing the sites attacked by India under Operation Sindoor.

It further showed images of Indian Army planning and executing Operation Sindoor, praising the armed forces.

WATCH | Breaking | 10 of Masood Azhar's family killed in operation Sindoor: Sources