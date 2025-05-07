The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, carrying out a series of precision strikes targeting nine terror targets, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early hours of Wednesday (May 7) morning. The operation was carried out after at least 26 people lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. After the latest strikes, the families of the victims gave their first reaction and thanked the Indian government.

Families of Pahalgam terror attack victims react after India strikes Pakistan

"I want to thank PM Modi for taking revenge for my husband's death. My entire family had trust in him, and the way he replied (to Pakistan), he has kept our trust alive. This is the real tribute to my husband. Wherever my husband is, he will be at peace today,” the wife of Shubham Dwivedi, who lost his life in the Pahalgam terrorist attack said.

On the other hand, Pragati Jagdale, wife of Santosh Jagdale said, "It's a befitting reply after the way those terrorists erased the vermilion of our daughters...On hearing the name of this operation, I got tears in my eyes. I sincerely thank the government.”

"Salute Army, thank PM Modi," relatives of victims of the Pahalgam attack added.

"I cried a lot on hearing the name of the operation . It is a real tribute and justice to those who were killed by terrorists," says Asavari Jagdale, daughter of Santosh Jagdale,

The terror attacks carried out on April 22 saw at least 26 innocent people lose their lives who were in Pahalgam enjoying with families and friends.

India launches Operation Sindoor

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the Indian Air Force shot at nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Ministry of Defence confirmed the strikes, calling them a “focused, measured and non-escalatory” response to the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where terrorists brutally killed 26 civilians after identifying and segregating them.

‘Justice is served,’ says the Indian Army

At 1:51 am, the Indian Army posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Justice is served. Jai Hind!”

The post followed reports of explosions that were heard in Muzaffarabad, Bahawalpur (in Pakistan’s Punjab province), and other areas.

A press release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), shared just before 2 am, officially announced the launch of ‘Operation Sindoor’.