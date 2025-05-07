The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, carrying out a series of precision strikes targeting nine terror targets, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Ministry of Defence confirmed the strikes early Wednesday, calling them a “focused, measured and non-escalatory” response to the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where terrorists brutally killed 26 civilians after identifying and segregating them.

See the timeline of Operation Sindoor below:

1.28 AM: The official handle of the Indian Army, ADGPI, tweeted: Praharay Sannihitaah, Jaya Prakshitayaah, meaning: 'Ready to Attack, Trained for Victory'.

"प्रहाराय सन्निहिताः, जयाय प्रशिक्षिताः"

Ready to Strike, Trained to Win.#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/M9CA9dv1Xx — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 6, 2025

From 1.28 AM and 1.51 AM: Loud explosions were heard in Muzaffarabad, Bahawalpur (in Pakistan’s Punjab province), and other areas.

1.51 AM: The Army tweeted again: #PahalgamTerrorAttack Justice is Served. Jai Hind!

2:30-2:46 AM: Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath react

After India launched "Operation Sindoor" and carried out strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other ministers reacted to India's military strikes.

Rajnath Singh shared on X, expressing national pride, with the slogan, "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

भारत माता की जय! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 6, 2025

While, UP CM Yogi Adityanath posted, "Jai Hind! Jai Hind Ki Sena."