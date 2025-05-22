An all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde landed in Abu Dhabi on Thursday (May 22) and held meetings with UAE leadership on the importance of Operation Sindoor and reaffirmed India's firm stance against cross-border terrorism.

UAE is the first stop of the broader four-nation diplomatic outreach by the all-party delegation.



“The delegations held meetings with UAE leadership and media to brief on the significance of Operation Sindoor and reaffirm India's firm stance against cross-border terrorism,” a statement read from the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi.



The delegation met Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Co-Existence.

Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan conveyed his deep condolences for the Pahalgam terror attacks.," Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, said in a press release.

"India and UAE will tackle terrorism together. The UAE will always stand by India," UAE Minister said.

The UAE was among the first countries to issue a statement categorically condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack. UAE leaders, President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan personally conveyed their condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over phone calls.



The delegation comprises MPs Bansuri Swaraj, ET Mohmd Basheer, Atul Garg, Sasmit Patra, Manan Kumar Mishra, BJP leader Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.



The delegation held substantive discussions with Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior & Foreign Affairs Committee of Federal National Council and other senior Emirati parliamentarians.



The delegation underscored the precise, measured, and non-escalatory nature of Operation Sindoor against the barbaric terrorist attack on the tourists in Kashmir on April 22.



"India- UAE relationship is beyond trade and culture, and encompasses security and strategic issues. Terrorism is against the whole of humanity and international community must act now,"Nuaimi stressed.



The delegation held discussions with Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, Director General, National Media Office and addressed concerns over misinformation campaigns emanating from Pakistan. They presented factual evidence to counter the disinformation and exposed Pakistan's propaganda machinery.



Shrikant Shinde, as the leader of the delegation, gave an interview to The National, UAE's leading newspaper, drawing the complete timeline of India's long battle against cross-border terrorism and setting of new normal by the Prime Minister against cross-border terrorism with Operation Sindoor.



On Friday, the delegation is scheduled to participate in closed-door strategic dialogues with leading think tanks and thought leaders based in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.