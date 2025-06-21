/Operation Sindhu: Nepal, Sri Lanka seek help from India to evacuate its citizens from Iran amid war with Israel

Amid the ongoing Israel-Iran war the Indian government has taken initiative to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran. On Saturday, (Jun 21) a third special evacuation flight with 117 Indian nationals from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, landed in Delhi under Operation Sindhu. The total number of Indians that have returned home is 517, according to the external affairs ministry.

Lauding the successful evacuation, Indian Minister of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal took to X and wrote, "A special evacuation flight from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan landed in New Delhi at 0300 hrs on 21st June, bringing Indians from Iran home." He added that with this, "so far 517 Indian nationals from Iran have returned home under Operation Sindhu".

Evacuation to begin from Israel now

The Indian government will now extend the Operation Sindhu evacuation to Israel. Speaking to the media on Thursday, (June 19) the external affairs ministry said they have decided to evacuate those Indian nationals who wish to leave Israel. Their travel from Israel will be facilitated through the land borders and thereafter by air to India, the EAM further said.

Requesting Indian nationals to register themselves with the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv, the government said, "In view of the above, the embassy of India in Tel Aviv would be making arrangements for the evacuation of Indians."

The evacuation of Indian nations from Israel is likely to begin from Sunday (June 22).

Nepal, Sri Lanka request help

Meanwhile, India's neighbouring countries Nepal and Sri Lanka have requested help from Indian government to rescue their citizens stranded in Iran due to the conflict with Israel.

India has agreed to the request of it neighbours.

"On request of the Governments of Nepal and Sri Lanka, the Indian Embassy’s evacuation efforts in Iran will also cover Citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka," said the Indian embassy in Iran on X.