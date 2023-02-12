'Operation Dost': India sends 7th Air Force flight with 23 tonnes relief material to quake-hit Turkey, Syria

The seventh "Operation Dost" aircraft, carrying more than 23 tonnes of relief aid, landed in earthquake-stricken Syria. Moutaz Douaji, the deputy minister of local administration and the environment, welcomed the plane at the airport in Damascus on Sunday (February 12), as reported by the PTI.

"7th #OperationDost flight reached Syria with over 23 tons of relief material, including gensets, solar lamps, emergency & critical care medicines, & disaster relief consumables. Received at Damascus airport by Deputy Minister of Local Administration and Environment Moutaz Douaji," tweeted Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

The IAF aircraft will first land in Syria, unload its supplies there, then fly to Turkey with emergency and critical care medicines, and other humanitarian supplies. The external affairs minister, S Jaishankar, also mentioned the airplane leaving Ghaziabad on his Twitter account.

He tweeted, "The 7th #OperationDost flight departs for Syria and Turkey. Flight is carrying relief material, medical aid, emergency & critical care medicines, medical equipment & consumables."

The Indian Army also tweeted, "An #IAF C-17 aircraft got airborne last night for #Syria and #Turkiye, bearing relief material and emergency equipment."

The aid being sent for Syria comprises relief materials, sleeping mats, gensets, solar lamps, tarpaulins, blankets, emergency and critical care medicines, and disaster relief consumables, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

A massive earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.

The United Nations (UN) has estimated a combined total death toll of 50,000.

In response to the terrible earthquakes and aftershocks that struck the area, India initiated Operation Dost to provide aid to Turkey and Syria.

India is providing Turkey and Syria with a significant amount of humanitarian assistance as part of "Operation Dost."

(With inputs from agencies)