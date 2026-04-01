/One terrorist killed in ongoing Ganderbal encounter, operation continues in Jammu and Kashmir

One terrorist has been killed in an encounter that began on Tuesday night between terrorists and security forces in the Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

According to the Indian Army, “Army OP ARAHAMA: During the night of 31 Mar 26, the cordon was tactically reorganised amidst intermittent firing. Our troops effectively retaliated with a calibrated response, resulting in the elimination of one terrorist. The operation is in progress.”

Gunfire was reported from the Arahama forest area of Ganderbal on Tuesday night as the encounter unfolded.

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Officials said a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a large-scale search operation following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of two foreign terrorists in the area. During the operation, an exchange of fire took place, prompting authorities to deploy additional reinforcements. Security forces have since intensified the operation and tightened the cordon to prevent any possible escape.

Sources in the security establishment indicated that the remaining terrorists are believed to be trapped within the operational area. Forces on the ground are working to secure all exit routes and bring the operation to a successful conclusion.

Earlier, the Indian Army stated, “Based on specific intelligence input, a joint search operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the general area of Arahama, Ganderbal. During the search, vigilant troops observed suspicious activity. When challenged, the terrorists opened fire, and our troops retaliated. The operation is in progress.”