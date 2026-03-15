/Pakistani terrorist killed in infiltration bid along LoC in J&K's Uri sector

Security forces have killed a Pakistani terrorist during an infiltration attempt in the Bucchar area of the Uri sector in Baramulla district.

Acting on intelligence inputs about a possible infiltration bid, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police during the intervening night of March 14 and 15 in the general area of Bucchar in the Uri sector.

During the operation, security forces observed suspicious movement close to the Line of Control. As the operation progressed, an exchange of fire took place between the terrorists and the security forces, resulting in the killing of one infiltrating terrorist.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

''OP DIGGI 2, Uri. Based on a specific intelligence input provided by JKP regarding an infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched on the intervening night of 14-15 Mar 26 in the Gen area Buchhar, Uri sector. Alert troops spotted suspicious movement of a terrorist in the thicket. The ambush was readjusted, and the terrorist was challenged, resulting in the terrorist opening indiscriminate fire. In the Contact, a Pakistani terrorist was eliminated,'' said the Indian Army.

Security forces have recovered the body of the slain terrorist from the operation site. Along with the body, they recovered war-like stores, including one AK rifle, a pistol, and a large quantity of ammunition.

''Warlike stores, including an AK rifle, pistols and large quantities of ammunition, have been recovered. Op continues, '' said the Indian Army.

Meanwhile, security forces are continuing a massive search operation in the area as it is suspected that more than one terrorist may have attempted to infiltrate into Indian territory.