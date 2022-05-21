On National Anti-Terrorism Day, let’s remember victims, ensure strict vigil  

India observes National Anti-Terrorism Day on May 21 every year. The day is highly important for the nation as it has been a victim of terror attacks for several years. Be it the Pakistan-trained terrorists or Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) extremists, many people have died in various blasts in several metro and tier-II cities across India. In the last few decades, there was a rise in terror attacks.

History

But why do we observe this day on May 21? Well, it is because on this day, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was killed in a terror attack in 1991. It had shaken the world. At an election rally, the PM was assassinated by a suicide bomber of the LTTE at Sriperumbudur.

Also Read: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict freed: All you need to know about Article 142 and its scope

Significance

On this day, the government looks to create awareness about the need to fight terrorism and looks to wean the youth away from it. For this, it highlights the sufferings of people and showcases how it is a direct threat to national security and peace.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

Observance

It is observed by spreading the message of anti-terrorism in various innovative ways. It is also an opportune time to remember the victims of various terror attacks. It is also essential to keep a strict vigil to curb terror activities.

(With inputs from agencies)