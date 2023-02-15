On Adani row, the Indian government accepts Supreme Court's suggestion

The Indian government has agreed to the supreme court's suggestion of forming a committee led by a retired judge to look into the market rout in Adani group stocks after Hindenburg's allegations.

The committee will also suggest improvements to current regulations to avoid a similar deep rout in the future and protect investors, which is the main concern raised by the supreme court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the government would suggest a list of names for the committee from which the supreme court can choose. He, however, said the suggested list could not be discussed or opposed by the petitioners.

Watch | Indian Government accepts committee on Adani

Mehta also said the supreme court needs to be careful and make sure not to imply the market regulator is not capable of handling the situation.

The government is confident that the alarming fall in Adani group shares will not significantly impact Indian financial markets.

Mehta added that the government is also confident the existing rules and regulations are sufficient to deal with such situations.

The government told the supreme court that the market regulator, the SEBI, was looking into Hindenburg's allegations and investigating market activity for any irregularities.

Reuters, quoting sources, reported that the SEBI on February 15 is set to brief finance ministry officials about its investigation on Adani Enterprises' cancelled share sale.

On Monday, the Adani group said their companies' balance sheets are healthy, suggesting the deep losses in recent weeks have not hurt the empires' performance.

That statement was to shore up investors' confidence in response to the confirmation that the SEBI was investigating a critical report by Hindenburg.

A spokesperson for the group said Adani group companies "have strong cash flows, and our business plan is fully funded."

That was in response to media reports that the Indian empire has cut its capital expenditure outlay plan and revenue growth targets for the next fiscal year starting in April.

Last week, the Gautam Adani-led group dismissed those reports.

But a few firms of the empire had said in their earnings reports that they have scaled down on new capital expenditure.

A separate report also showed the Indian empire was in talks with Abu Dhabi investors and other entities for capital infusion.

Separately, the Adani group has appointed accountancy firm Grant Thornton for independent audits of some of its companies to discredit claims by short-seller Hindenburg research that have battered its stocks and bonds.

That appointment also marks the first major effort by the Adani group to defend itself against allegations of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation by Hindenburg.

While the business empire denied those accusations, investors remain concerned.

Shares in the group's seven listed firms have lost about $120 billion in market value in the last three weeks.

(with inputs from agencies)