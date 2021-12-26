Omicron variant of coronavirus: 422 cases registered in India till now

After tormenting numerous countries around the world, Omicron seems to be making its presence felt in India.

Till now, 422 cases of the new variant of coronavirus have been registered in India. These cases have come in 17 states and union territories so far. Around 130 of these patients have already recovered, as per union health ministry data, which was updated on Sunday.

This comes as several countries have been witnessing a massive rise in the number of coronavirus cases after the emergence of the new variant. Many countries have already taken numerous measures to contain the spread of this variant.

The highest number of Omicron cases have come in Maharashtra, which are 108. Delhi has registered 79 cases, Gujarat 43, Telangana 41, Kerala 38, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31.

Around 6,987 new Covid cases have come in a day. The total caseload of India has risen to 3,47,86,802, as per the data updated at 8 am.

With 162 new deaths, the toll has climbed to 4,79,682. For the last 59 days, the daily hike in coronavirus cases has stayed below 15,000.

The active Covid cases count has reached 76,766, the ministry said. In a short span of 24 hours, a reduction of 266 cases has been recorded in the active caseload.

