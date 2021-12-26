As Omicron spreads rapidly, France records over 100,000 cases in 24 hours

In a record high, France for the first time recorded 104,611 Covid infections for the first time since the pandemic began. As per the authorities, cases in intensive care went up from 28 to 3,282. This comes in as the Omicron variant is spreading at a very fast speed, worrying the authorities.

To curb the spread of the virus, the authorities are considering bringing in the concept of vaccine pass. So far, 76.5 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.

The vaccine pass will be valid only for those who have received a booster jab. The pass will be mandatory for access to cafes, restaurants and public spaces. It will also be required for international travel.

As of now, France has recorded 122,546 fatalities due to the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the French Prime Minister had earlier warned that the new variant can become the dominant one in France from the start of 2022.

Jean Castex has warned people that if the people do not follow the basic Covid regulations, the Omicron variant may soon take over the whole nation.

However, he also added even though a lot is still unknown about this new variant, "it does not seem to be more dangerous than the Delta variant and the data available to us indicate that complete vaccination coverage with the booster dose protects well against severe forms of the disease".

He further added that the government will be taking extra measures to ensure that the problem of vaccine hesitancy is done away with.

(With inputs from agencies)