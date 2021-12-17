Omicron variant: 12 new cases surface in Indian capital

Despite taking several measures to keep a check on the spread of Omicron, 12 more people have tested positive for new Covid variant in Delhi on Friday.

The total number of cases has reached to 22. Most of the patients are "fully vaccinated" and "asymptomatic", the officials said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that 10 of the 22 patients have already been discharged.

Lok Nayak Hospital’s senior doctor said that two Omicron patients are "contacts of those, who had tested Covid positive upon arrival at the airport".

"Some of them have mild symptoms, such as mild fever, bodyache and sore throat," Jain said.

A special facility has been set up at Lok Nayak Hospital to isolate and treat suspected Omicron cases. Around 40 people have been currently admitted in this facility, said LNJP's medical director Suresh Kumar.

Many travellers, who are coming from abroad, have been turning Covid positive upon arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the minister said on Thursday.

Jain also said that the Omicron has not spread in the community so far. On Tuesday, he said that the situation is under control.

