Omicron in Mumbai: Section 144 imposed in the city from December 16 to December 31

In the wake of the Omicron crisis, the Mumbai police have announced that prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 will be imposed in the city from December 16 to December 31, covering Christmas and New Year's Eve, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

An order requiring all employees of all stores and commercial businesses, including those in malls, to be completely (twice) vaccinated will stay in effect.

They also stated that only up to 50% of a venue's capacity will be allowed to attend any event, and that programme organisers should be completely vaccinated against the coronavirus.

On Monday, the deputy commissioner of police (operations) issued an order implementing section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) within the Mumbai commissionerate limits as of Thursday.

The clause forbids, among other things, gatherings of five or more people in one place and holding public meetings.

According to the new orders, only fully vaccinated people should use public transportation, and all visitors to Maharashtra must be fully vaccinated or carry a 72-hour RT-PCR test.

The order will take effect on December 16, 2021, in the areas under the supervision of the Mumbai Commissioner of Police, and will remain in effect until December 31, at 24.00 hours.

Mumbai reported 238 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infections to 7,65,934, according to the city's civic body.

(With inputs from agencies)