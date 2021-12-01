Omicron alert: India postpones resuming international flight operations

India on Wednesday decided to postpone resuming international flight operations which were due to start from December 15.

The country had suspended international flights in March 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic began to surge worldwide.

The Indian government had decided to allow international flight operations last week.

However, after the Omicron variant cases were reported in several countries in the few days, India's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said due to the "evolving global scenario" the decision has been postponed.

The DGCA said an "appropriate decision" on a new date for the resumption of international flights will be announced in due course without setting a timeline. International flights have been operating through the "air bubble" agreement between governments of various countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier asked officials to review the plans for easing international travel restrictions as nations worldwide moved to impose travel ban on South Africa and other southern African countries.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told Parliament that in "view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new variants of concern the situation" the situation is being closely monitored.

The minister added any further decision will be taken after consultation with other ministries

Meanwhile, reports said Mumbai airport authorities have put the new coronavirus guidelines in place for international passengers as authorities began taking steps to detect the new variant.

