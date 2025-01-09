Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday (Jan 9) said that there was a lack of clarity surrounding the INDIA alliance's leadership or agenda stating that no meetings for the opposition alliance have been organised.

Advertisment

He further said that as per what was discussed earlier, there wasn't any time limit for the INDIA alliance but if it was just set up for the parliamentary elections, it must be dissolved.

Abdullah's remarks came as he was responding to a question on Delhi Assembly polls where all three parties, AAP, BJP and Congress are contesting the fight.

"I cannot say anything about this because we have nothing to do with Delhi elections. AAP, Congress and the other parties on the ground must decide how to combat the BJP," the J&K CM was quoted as saying by news agency ANI

Advertisment

"As far as I remember, there was no time limit to the INDIA alliance. Unfortunately, no INDIA alliance meeting is being organised so there is no clarity about leadership, agenda, or our (INDIA bloc's) existence... They should wind up the alliance in case it was just for the Parliament elections..," he added.

He further mentioned that AAP won the previous two state assembly elections in Delhi.

"This time we will have to wait for what the people of Delhi decide," he said.

Advertisment

It is pertinent to note that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress had formed an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections several months ago.

Also read: PM Modi flags off Pravasi Bharatiya Express train in India's Odisha; these are the destinations it will cover

'Alliance not confined to contesting elections' says Farooq Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said that the alliance is not only confined to contesting elections.

"... As far as alliance is concerned, alliance exists in everything, and is not limited to contesting elections. The alliance exists to strengthen the country and remove this hatred from our country. Those who think it was just for Parliamentary elections, should come out of this misconception," he said.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies)