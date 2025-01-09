Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Pravasi Bharatiya Express in Bhubaneswar on Thursday (Jan 9).

This unique tourist train, which is part of the Pravasi Teertha Darshan Yojana, is specifically designed for the Indian diaspora and will embark on a three-week journey to various destinations of tourism and religious importance across India.

The destinations that it will cover include Ayodhya, Patna, Gaya, Varanasi, Mahabalipuram, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kochi, Goa, Ekta Nagar (Kevadia), Ajmer, Pushkar, and Agra.

PM Modi inaugurates Pravasi Bharatiya Express. Special tourist train is dedicated to the Indian diaspora & is designed to take Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) aged between 45 - 65 on a three-week journey across India, starting from the Safdarjung Railway Station in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/z4C90VfxEU — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) January 9, 2025

Sharing a post on X, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology wrote, "Dekho Apna Desh. PM @narendramodi Ji flagged off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special Tourist Train for the Indian diaspora."

Dekho Apna Desh 🇮🇳



🚆PM @narendramodi Ji flagged off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special Tourist Train for the Indian diaspora.

📍18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, Bhubaneswar@DrSJaishankar pic.twitter.com/boADWKApoq — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 9, 2025

Earlier, PM Modi highlighted India's growing influence as a global peace advocate, stating that the world was now even more receptive to the country's voice as they value and respect the country's rich heritage and culture.

Speaking at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Odisha, PM Modi said, "21st century India is progressing at an incredible speed and scale. For many decades to come, India will remain a country with the world's most young and skilled population. India will fulfill the world's demand for skilled talent India has the potential to fulfill the world's demand for skilled talent."

"I feel very happy when I meet you all. I never forget the love and blessings I have received from you all. Today, I also want to thank you all, because of you, I get a chance to hold my head high. In the last 10 years, I have met many world leaders and they all appreciate the Indian diaspora in their respective countries. One big reason behind this is the social values you carry," he added.

‘Future does not lie in war, but in Buddha,’ PM Modi

The Indian prime minister further emphasised India's potential to promote a future guided by Buddha's principles, prioritising peace over conflict.

"Due to the strength of its heritage, India is able to tell the world that the future does not lie in war, but in Buddha (peace),” PM Modi said.

"India is not only the mother of democracy, but democracy is part of our lives," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)