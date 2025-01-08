At least four people were killed, and several others were injured in a stampede near Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati on wednesday (Jan 8) during the distribution of Vaikunta Dwara Sarva Darshan tokens. The incident occurred as devotees gathered to receive tokens for darshan at the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. In a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Naidu condemned the loss of lives and assured that necessary steps were being taken to assist the injured.

The Chief Minister also spoke to officials, instructing them to ensure proper medical care for the victims. Additionally, Naidu directed senior officials to visit the site and oversee relief operations to facilitate the timely treatment of those affected.

