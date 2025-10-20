/Ola Electric employee dies by suicide, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal accused of 'mental harassment' in suicide note

An Ola Electric employee died by suicide on September 28 and now that company officials, including CEO Bhavish Aggarwal for face an abetment of suicide case against them. The case pertains to the death of K Aravind, who was associated with the company since 2022, and consumed poison on September 28 at his home in Bengaluru. He was taken to the hospital where he later on succumbed to death. The police initially filed the case under Unnatural Death Report (UDR) but then a suicide note was found accusing Aggarwal and Subrata Kumar Das as well as the company itself.

How did police find the suicide note?

Two days after Aravind's death, a sum of INR 17.46 lakh (1.7 million INR) was deposited into his bank account by the company. It raised questions and upon receiving unsatisfactory response from the company, the police conducted a search of Aravind's room, police found a 28-pade long suicide letter in which he had accused Aggarwal, Das and the company of mental harassment, work pressure, and non payment of salary as reason for his drastic step.

Post finding the note, Aravind's family filed a case and the police registered it under BNSS Section 108 read with 3(5) at the city's Subramanyapura Police Station. The FIR has named Subrata Kumar Das, Bhavish Aggarwal and Ola Electric Company as accused with investigation underway in the case.

What did the company say?

The company has issued a statement on Monday (Oct 20) and informed about challenging the FIR before Karnataka High Court.

"Aravind had not raised any complaint or grievance regarding this employment or any harassment. His role also did not involve any direct interaction with the company's top management, including the promoter," the statement said.

"We have challenged the registration of the FIR before the Honble Karnataka High Court and protective orders have been passed in favor of Ola Electric and its officials," it added.

The company also said that the money was transferred as means to provide immediate support to the family and that it "committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and supportive workplace for all employees."