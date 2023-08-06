NSA Doval calls for inclusive solution at Saudi meet on Ukraine conflict

At the Saudi Arabia-hosted meeting aimed at resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Indian National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval emphasised the need for a solution acceptable to all relevant stakeholders.

The meeting, attended by representatives from over 40 countries, sought to find a just and enduring resolution to the crisis that has had significant repercussions on the global south, leading to soaring food, fuel, and fertiliser prices.

Absent from the meeting was Russia, but participants from countries such as India, Brazil, and China showcased their united commitment to finding common ground and restoring stability in the region.

While calling for an inclusive solution, NSA Ajit Doval reiterated India's commitment to the principles enshrined in the UN Charter and international law, emphasising the importance of respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity among all nations.

India has consistently advocated for dialogue and diplomacy since the conflict erupted last year, viewing them as the most viable means to achieve lasting peace. The Saudi-led effort aimed to bring together nations from different regions, particularly those in the global south, to address the ongoing crisis.

The conflict has taken a heavy toll on countries in the global south, affecting economies and causing essential commodity prices to surge. NSA Doval underscored the challenges faced by these nations and stressed the importance of both resolving the conflict and mitigating its consequences.

India has been actively engaged with both Russia and Ukraine at the highest levels since the conflict's inception, demonstrating its focus on finding a comprehensive and lasting solution. The meeting confronted a dual challenge - resolving the conflict itself and alleviating its impact.

NSA Doval emphasised the importance of simultaneously directing efforts on both fronts. He noted that more groundwork is needed to make progress on these critical tasks.

