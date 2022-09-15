Now, IBM calls out the practice of moonlighting, terms it 'unethical'

Global tech major IBM is the latest IT company to stand up against moonlighting, the practice of taking up secondary jobs after the regular work hours, calling it an unethical practice. IBM's managing director for India and South Asia, Sandip Patel said that at the time of joining, all employees sign an agreement to work only for the company.

“…notwithstanding what people can do in the rest of their time, it is not ethically right to do that (moonlighting),” Mr Patel told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

Several other companies have also been highly vocal about the practice where an employee undertakes some other work for extra income.

Wipro's Chairman Rishad Premji had termed such behaviour by employees “cheating”. “You know Rishad's position on this, right? I share Rishad's position,” Mr Patel said.

Earlier, weeks after Wipro voiced concerns over employees “two-timing” their job, Infosys came out with a warning to its workers, saying that such practice would lead to termination.

The company had sent a mail with the subject line "No two-timing, no moonlighting", warning the employees of termination if they are found to be taking up another job after their working hours.

"As clearly stated in your offer letter, you agree not to take employment, whether full-time or part-time as director/partner/member/employee of any other organisation/entity engaged in any form of business activity without the consent of Infosys. The consent may be given subject to any terms and conditions that the company may think fit and may be withdrawn at any time at the discretion of the company," the email said.

(With inputs from agencies)