Now, Afghan nationals can travel to India on e-Visa only

Indian Government has decided to let people, who are fleeing Afghanistan after Taliban’s takeover, enter the country on an e-Visa only.

“Owing to prevailing security situation in Afghanistan, all Afghan nationals, henceforth, must travel to India only on e-Visa,” said spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs on Twitter.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday formally named one of its “complicated” rescue operations of citizens from war-torn Afghanistan, calling it “Operation Devi Shakti.”

Saluting the efforts of the Indian Air Force and Air India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made the announcement on Twitter after 78 people were brought to New Delhi via Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

“Op Devi Shakti continues. 78 evacuees from Kabul arrive via Dushanbe. Salute @IAF_MCC, @AirIndiain and #TeamMEA for their untiring efforts,” Jaishankar tweeted.

India began its rescue mission in coordination with the US, Qatar, Tajikistan and several other friendly countries. On August 16, 40 Indians were airlifted from Kabul, a day after the Taliban seized control of the Afghan capital city.

So far, India has managed to evacuate over 800 people amid deteriorating security situation at Kabul airport.

Thousands of Afghans have been swarming at Kabul airport for the past one week, in a desperate attempt to flee the country fearing the Taliban's rule.

